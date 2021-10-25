Gattimela, 25 October 2021, Written Update: Aarti to stop Amulya’s Haldi?

In today’s episode of Gattimela, Aarti asks Suhasini why she called her and Suhasini tells her that all she can think about is Vikranth’s death because of Amulya and Vedanth’s marriage. Suhasini tells Aarti to do what she says if she values Vikranth’s life. Aadya, Aarti, Vikranth, Dhruva go to the bride’s side to give Haldi. Adithi asks for the Haldi and they pass it among themselves teasing the bride’s family. Aadya tells they won’t give away the turmeric so easily. Adithi chases them for the Haldi and Dhruva takes it and runs away. Adithi runs behind him and Vikranth, Aadya follows them.

Vikranth trips over and Aarti catches his hand for his support. She tells Vikranth to be careful since if something happened to him, she’ll be the one hurting. Vikranth tells her nothing will happen to him when Aarti’s with him and kisses her hand. Adithi tells Dhruva that if he doesn’t give the haldi then she’ll think that he loves her. Dhruva zones out and Adithi snatches the haldi and gives it to Aarti. Aarti drops the haldi, as instructed by Suhasini. Everyone is worried and Aarti tells that this is a bad omen. Suhasini sees this and feels relieved. Vikranth sees Suhasini and Aarti making eye contact.

Parimala wonders what to do now and Amulya tells that nothing will happen and she’ll live peacefully with Vedanth as she trusts her bond and that’s what matters the most. Amulya tells nothing is bigger than love and nothing bad will stop them. Vedanth comes and asks why everyone is tense. Parimala tells Vedanth that the haldi used to apply on him should also be applied on Amulya, but it fell down. Vedanth tells them to not worry and the ritual will go as planned. He rubs his cheek on Amulya’s cheek and applies his haldi on her. Suhasini is disappointed by Vedanth’s idea.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Gattimela, 22nd October 2021, Written Update: Happy moments at Dhruv & Vedanth's Haldi