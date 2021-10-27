Gattimela, 27 October 2021, Written Update: Amulya and Vedanth’s mehendi ceremony

In today’s episode, Dhruva comes and calls Aarti while she’s talking to Suhasini. Suhasini thinks Aarti might deceive her, so she decides to make Aarti stern. Amulya, Aadya, Adithi and Anjali sit and discuss about their mehendi outfits. Sarthak comes and asks Aadya where his blazer is and Aadya asks him who wears a blazer for a mehendi function. Sarthak insists on wearing formals. The bride and groom’s families come out to the hall dressed in their mehendi clothes. Vedanth and Amulya praise each other.

Everyone teases Amulya and she tells the boys that they’ll stay in traditional itself. Vedanth and Amulya playfully argue and Vikranth asks them if they can’t stay alive without arguing. Ajji tells them to stop arguing and start the mehendi ceremony. All the girls apply their mehendi, and Amulya gets Vedanth’s name on her hand. Amulya tells Vedanth to put mehendi and he says no. Amulya tells Vedanth to at least put her name and he says he isn’t comfortable. Aadya tells Kanta to get extra bed for Sarthak and Vikranth. Vedanth tells all the boys that they can shift to his room.

Sarthak and Vikranth think that their wives won’t spare them, so they decide to make Vedanth put mehendi. Vedanth sees this and tries to run away, but Sarthak pulls him down to sit. Amulya writes her name with mehendi on Vedanth’s hand. Suhasini tells Parimala that she’ll be back in sometime and leaves. Dhruva wonders where she went. Parimala thinks that Suhasini is talking to her family with respect now, more than expected. Amulya finishes writing her name and Vedanth smiles looking at his hand.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

