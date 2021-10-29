Gattimela, 29 October 2021, Written Update: Vijay Raghavendra dances for the boys

In today’s episode of Gattimela, Anjali finished her dance. Adithi tells the boys they’re running short of players. Vedanth tells them not to worry as a special guest will be joining them and tells them to look at the stage and Sandalwood actor Vijay Raghavendra dances as the special guest. Amulya dances in Bharatanatyam form. Everyone is stunned by her classical performance. Vijay tells the boys that nothing beats Indian cultural dance and tells him he’ll leave as he is in an hurry and wishes the best for the couple. Vedanth goes till the gate to drop Vijay and he tells Vedanth that he’s happy for the both of them.

Vedanth tells Amulya that he knew she wanted to dance wearing that costume, so the boys planned to wear western clothes to instigate her. Amulya hugs him. Aarti comes into the room and checks Vikranth’s leg. Vikranth tells Aarti he’s fine and Suhasini enters the room Vikranth tells he has lots of work to do and leaves. Aarti tells Suhasini she doesn’t know what to do to protect Vikranth and hugs Suhasini. Suhasini opens the hook of her mangalsutra while hugging her and then leaves the room.

Parimala comes and asks Aarti what she wanted to tell her. Aarti tells Parimala that all bad omens are happening to Vikranth, since Amulya and Vedanth’s marriage got fixed and tells her that she believes it’s the result of this marriage. Parimala asks Aarti how can she talk about stopping the wedding and tells her how can she come in between Amulya and Vedanth’s marriage. Parimala tells Aarti that Amulya won’t be able to digest it and Amulya helped in Aarti’s marriage. Aarti tells Parimala that she’s talking as a concerned wife as she might lose her husband. Parimala slaps Aarti and her mangalsutra falls down. They both are shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Gattimela, 28 October 2021, Written Update: Kanta challenges the girls for a dance off