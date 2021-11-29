Gattimela, 29th November 2021, Written Update: Vashishta family plays passing the ball

In today’s episode of Gattimela, Aadya suggests playing passing the ball. Vaidehi wonders where everyone went and why they haven’t returned yet. The crackers burst and Vaidehi remembers how much Vedanth liked crackers. Vedanth gets scared and closes his ears, everyone tries to console him. Kanta goes to stop the people from bursting the crackers.

Vedanth remembers the Diwali celebration when he was a kid. He recalls Vaidehi’s room catching fire and her asking for help and falling off. He feels bad that he couldn’t do anything while his parents were in trouble in front of him and couldn’t hear them shout for help because of the crackers’ sound. Vedanth wonders how his parents’ door got locked and caught fire. The ball lands on Sridhar and Amulya tells him to sing a song. Next, the ball lands on Dhruva. Amulya tells Dhruva to propose Aditi. Dhruva proposes to Aditi and everyone claps at his romantic gesture.

Next, Vedanth is required to do 10 pushups with Amulya on his back. Vedanth does his task and everyone praises his strength. The ball next stops at Amulya and Sarthak tells her to answer Vedanth’s questions without any logic. They resume playing the game and the ball lands on Aadya. Aditi tells Aadya to tell her love story. Amulya tells everyone knows their love story and asks Aadya to give a kiss on Sarthak’s hand. Sarthak tells her it’s impossible and Aadya kisses his hand. Next, the ball lands on Sarthak. Aarti tells Sarthak to tell a dialogue.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

