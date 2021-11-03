Gattimela, 3 November 2021, Written Update: Vedanth and Amulya’s sangeet ceremony

In today’s episode, Vedanth makes Parimala and Manjunath sit in the hall and gives them garlands. They exchange garlands and Aarti gives Manjunath the mangalsutra and he ties it to Parimala. They both remarry each other and everyone rejoices. Kanta asks where’s honeymoon and everyone laugh. Amulya thanks Vedanth for planning it. Vedanth tells her to not thank him and tells her that their love will keep them happy. Amulya asks him what is his perception of “true love” and he tells a comfort zone.

Parimala prays to God to help her in this situation of dilemma and asks to show her a way. Suhasini comes while she’s praying and unties the idol’s garland and hides. Parimala opens her eyes and is shocked to see the garland fallen and wonders if even God doesn’t want the marriage to happen. In the evening, Kanta welcomes everyone for Amulya and Vedanth’s sangeet and realises the mic isn’t on. Aadya goes on the stage and takes over the hosting and welcomes Vedanth and Amulya on the stage. Aadya tells everyone that the couple will dance, and they both deny. Aadya announces there’s an amazing performance about the couple’s love story.

Aarti and Vikranth dance as Amulya and Vedanth’s respectively, enacting the couple’s love story. Amulya and Vedanth go on the stage and thank them for their performance. Vedanth hugs Vikranth and thanks him and Aadya goes and hugs them. Dhruva also joins them, and they all have a group hug. Amulya thanks Aarti and hugs her. Aadya tells the marriage is finally happening after a lot of obstacles and calls the entire family on stage. Suhasini sits on the chair and Vedanth goes and takes her to the stage.

