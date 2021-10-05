Gattimela, 5th October 2021, Written Update: Amulya goes missing

In today’s episode, Adithi tries calling Amulya because her bike won’t work. Vikranth calls everyone to come out and get ready fast as they’re running late. Sarthak asks why Vikranth is shouting and offers him a cool drink and assures him the wedding will take place. Adithi takes the bike to repair and Anjali comes and asks Amulya’s whereabouts and they both worry about her.

Kantha runs towards Vikranth and Sarthak and asks for their help and tells them Vedanth is angry at him. Vikranth asks what Vedanth is asking from Kantha and Kantha shows the cup he was hiding. Adithi tells Anjali to calm down and asks her what happened. Anjali shows Adithi Amulya’s anklet and Adithi calls Amulya to check up on her and lashes out at her, but surprisingly some stranger talks and they both worry. Back at Vedanth’s place, the boys tease him and play with the cup by not giving it to him, Aarti enjoys this from the top floor.

Adithi and Anjali try to find Amulya and decide to call Vedanth to inform about the situation, but he doesn’t pick up. Dhruva picks up after many rings and asks Adhithi why she is tensed and she tells they can’t find Amulya, and the cup breaks at the same time. Vedanth is shattered upon seeing the cup that way, and Dhruva tells Adithi he will come there and reaches there. Dhruva tells them to calm down and they call her number again, the stranger cuts the call. Dhruva calls Amulya’s number and asks where the stranger is from and tells him he will give cash in return. The stranger refuses his offer and Dhruva offers Rs 15,000 and the stranger agrees.

