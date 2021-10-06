Gattimela, 6th October 2021, Written Update: Amulya is kidnapped by Suhasini

In today’s episode, Vikranth apologises for breaking the cup and Vedanth gives a warning. Dhruva, Anjali and Adithi go to the given address and calls the stranger to ask where he is and where he found the phone. The stranger tells Dhruva he will only open his mouth after he receives Rs 15,000. The stranger tells Dhruva to cut the call and find him. Dhruva fights with the stranger, who agrees to give the phone to Dhruva and tells him that someone abducts her in the car and the phone falls down. Dhruva suspects Suhasini’s hand in this and calls Vikranth to tell him that Amulya has been abducted. Vedanth overhears Vikranth and Dhruva’s conversations.

Aarti worries how to stop the wedding and Suhasini tells her that Amulya’s arrival will be dangerous to the family. Aarti tells Suhasini that Amulya will listen to her since she is older and this marriage is associated with everyone’s happiness. Suhasini brainwashes Aarti and Aarti fears something bad might happen. Vedanth asks Vikranth if Amulya is abducted and Vikranth agrees. In disbelief Vedanth asks Dhruva and he narrates the whole story to Vedanth. Vedanth is in shock and Kantha and Sarthak overhear this conversation.

Suhasini calls the kidnapper and tells him to be careful and he tells her that he has injected something for her unconsciousness, and Suhasini tells him that Amulya should suffer.

