Gattimela, 8 November 2021, Written Update: Vikranth gets electrocuted

Today’s episode of Gattimela starts with Amulya and Vedanth dancing and everyone in their family joins them. Suhasini goes to the side and stands alone. The lights go off while they’re dancing and Vikranth goes to check what happened. Vikranth fixes the light and wonders to himself why it looks like someone did this purposely, and goes to find which wire had a short circuit. He gets a current shock while fixing and yells Vedanth’s name.

Everyone rushes to see what happened and Vedanth finds him on the floor and everyone try to wake him up. Aarti is shocked and Amulya consoles her. Suhasini thinks her plan might help to stop this wedding. Parimala recalls what the priest had said. Dhruva calls the driver. Vedanth carries Vikranth to the room and Vikranth gains consciousness. Vikranth assures Aarti that he’s fine and she tells she would’ve died if something happened to him. Everyone feel relieved. Vikranth comes back from the hospital and assures everyone he’s fine. Aarti asks Parimala if she believes the fortune now at least and pleads Parimala to stop the wedding.

Next morning, Parimala wonders how she’ll stop the wedding. Aarti tells Vikranth to rest, but he insists on going out to check up on the wedding decorations. Aarti tells him that whatever Suhasini told regarding the marriage is becoming true and Vikranth asks her what. Sarthak comes and interrupts and they leave. Parimala calls her family to the room and asks Manjunath that who is dearer to him, Aarti or Amulya? He says everyone is equal and Amulya asks her if everything’s fine.

