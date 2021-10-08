Gattimela, 8th October 2021, Written Update: Vedanth’s mother calls Nandini

In today’s episode, Aarti is worried and wonders who would’ve kidnapped her and feels bad that she thought of stopping the wedding. She reminisces the times when all the four sisters would spend time happily and prays for her safety return. Amulya tells them to release her since it’s her wedding. One of the goons drops his phone in the room by mistake and walks out. Vedanth’s mother gets hold of the phone and tries to figure out how to make a call and rings Nandini by mistake. Nandini’s phone rings and everyone looks at her, and she tells them that it’s a marketing call.

Parimala is stressed and asks why all bad things happen to Amulya only, especially on such an auspicious day. Dhruva assures Parimala that nothing will happen to Amulya and promises her that he will bring Amulya back home safe. Nandini’s phone rings again and tells it’s the credit card company. Vedanth is stressed out and his grandmother comes into the room to console her and tells him that this was unexpected, but good things happen too. Kanta and Sarthak come in and tell Vedanth to become a “hero”. Vikranth calls the police and asks them to find her soon and tells Sarthak that they should not entirely depend upon the police.

Nandini tells Vedanth that sometimes things are out of our reach and the only thing they can do right now is hope. Vedanth gets hiccups and Nandini gets up to get him some water, his mother calls Nandini again and Vedanth picks up since it’s an unknown number and a spark lights up between them. Vedanth tells her to not call again just because they’re from marketing and he hears someone screaming from behind and also hears one of the goon taking the phone away from her and threatens her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Gattimela, 7th October 2021, Written Update: Amulya and Vedanth’s mother under one roof