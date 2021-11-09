Gattimela, 9th November 2021, Written Update: Manjunath mistakes alcohol for water, drinks it

In today’s episode, Manjunath says he can understand Parimala’s sadness as Amulya will be missed after marriage. Amulya tells Patokala that she can understand Parimla’s concern but assured her that she’s going to be happy with Vedanth in her new house. Adithi asks then why did Parimala compare and asks whom Manjunath loves more.

Parimala takes Amulya aside and tries to tell her but Sarthak comes and tells Aarti is calling Amulya and interrupts their talk. Sarthak asks Parimala why the guru ji had come. Parimala lies and tells guruji had just come to visit them. In the evening, Kanta enjoys his own company drinks alcohol. Vedanth comes and asks Kanta why he’s so happy. Kanta tells that he’s taking a beverage for Vikranth and Sarthak. Vedanth tells he knows he’s lying and tells him to not create drama and leaves. Manjunath comes and drinks the alcohol thinking it’s water and Kanta fails to stop him.

Parimala wonders how can she hurt Aarti by letting Amulya and Vednath’s marriage take place and fears for Aarti’s future. She thinks about what to do to stop the wedding. Manjunath goes to Suhasini and tells her to take care of Amulya after marriage and tells her that it’s going to be really sad after Amulya leaves because she kept the house alive and leaves. Vikranth comes into the room and tells Suhasini that he knows her truth and will expose her. Suhasini goes to slap him, but he stops her.

