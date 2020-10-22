Gauahar Khan and beau Zaid Darbar to get married on November 22: Report

Rumours about Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tying the knot have already been doing rounds on social media. Meanwhile, a new report suggests that the date is already fixed.

Gauahar Khan has been making headlines of late owing to her relationship with Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid Darbar. Earlier, the renowned music composer had also hinted about the duo’s marriage being on the cards. While the fans are busy speculating the same, a report by TOI suggests that their marriage date has been fixed. According to the same exclusive report, Gauahar and Imam are all set to tie the knot this year on November 22, 2020, in Mumbai.

The report further suggests that the former Bigg Boss winner’s sister Nigaar Khan and the rest of the siblings will be coming back to India next month for the same. The wedding is reportedly going to be a two-day affair and only their closed ones will be attending the same. Sources also state that both their families have begun preparations for the auspicious occasion that will be held in the city. Recently, Zaid’s father had stated that he would not object to the former marrying Gauahar.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. For the unversed, she has entered the show hosted by as one of the ‘Toofani Seniors.’ Gauahar Khan has been already receiving praises for her stint in the same. The two other former contestants who have entered the house along with her are and Sidharth Shukla. However, the three of them have reportedly stepped out of the Bigg Boss house after the eviction of Shehzad Deol in the latest episode.

