Gauahar Khan and hubby Zaid Darbar step out in the heat with matching sunglass and sassy outfits; SEE PICS

Gauahar Khan was spotted with her husband Zaid Darbar in the city. They look magnificent in their cool and casual attires.

Gauahar Khan is among the most popular TV and Bollywood celebs with a huge fan following. The actress is popular for her excellent dance moves and her charming looks. She was the winner of Bigg Boss, which immensely highlighted her for her strong opinions and bold attitude. The actress is married to Zaid Darbar and the couple is often seen sharing adorable pictures. The lovelorn couple was recently spotted in the Lokhandwala market as they stepped out under the sun.

The new paparazzi pictures of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar oozes style and fashionable statement. The couple was dressed in cool and casual attires and wore similar black sunglasses. Gauahar Khan was wearing a white loose t-shirt along with black loose and distressed denim. She was wearing a crossbody bag along with white loafers and her face was covered in a printed mask. Her hair was neatly tied in the ponytail and was also wearing a simple locket.

Her hubby Zaid Darbar was sporting a navy blue polo t-shirt along with black trousers. He has accessorized the look with white sports shoes and black sunshades.

See pictures here-

The couple had been dating for some time during last year and announced their engagement in November. The couple exchanged wedding vows on 25th December last year and they are enjoying the time together as a newlywed couple. Gauahar Khan loves to share pictures with her hubby and highly values his constant support in her life. They often engage in PDA and the couple is netizens favorite for their cute love story and stylish looks.

