Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar get papped at airport in athleisure and masks; SEE PHOTOS

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar give couple goals with their masks and nail their sporty attire as they get papped at Mumbai airport.

The most loved and adorable couple on TV, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were clicked at the Mumbai airport today. The duo looked spectacular as they posed for the paparazzi. The couple sported an athleisure look along with sports shoes. But the thing that caught the attention of the paps was the masks they wore. Zaid was wearing a mask that had ‘Man’ written on it and Gauahar’s mask had ‘Wife’ on it. They had got married in December 2020, and they always indulge in some PDA.

The prominent actress and dancer Gauahar Khan wore a fitted black crop top which displayed her toned midriff, and she paired it with loose athletic pants. Her hair was tied in a ponytail and she was carrying a black sling bag. She has paired her looks with black shoes and black shades. The actress looked stunning in her overall outfit. Her hubby Zaid Darbar was seen wearing a white loose T-shirt along with black pants. He wore white and blue shoes and sunny yellow shades.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar had shared their quirky and adorable lockdown love story on their social media handles in an animated video. Zaid had popped the question to which Gauhar had said yes. The couple got engaged on 5th November 2020 and tied the wedding knot in a lavish affair.

