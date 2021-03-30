Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar get papped in festive getup; her dazzling Z shaped ring caught on camera

Actress Gauahar Khan was recently clicked by the paparazzi as they were leaving for somewhere. The couple looked stunning in the gorgeous festive look they sported.

The gorgeous actress and spectacular dancer, Gauahar Khan, is one of one most loved actresses in India. She has a huge fan following and people love her fashionable looks. The actress was immensely appreciated for winning Bigg Boss. She was admired in the show for her just and confident behavior. She is immensely popular for standing for the issues she believes in wholeheartedly. The actress recently tied wedding knots with Zaid Darbar in a beautiful function. The couple was recently snapped in Versova.

The stunning couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were recently seen in Versova as they smiled and posed for the paparazzi. They are were looking spectacular as Gauahar Khan sported a light green embroidered sharara suit with white shoes, while Zaid was wearing a blue designer neck kurta and golden pajamas. He was also wearing black sunglasses and maroon shoes. The actress was very cautious about safety from the Covid virus, as she took out sanitizer spray from her bag and sprayed it on the hands of the camerapersons.

During the spraying, the paps caught the glimpse of a dazzling ring sported by Gauahar Khan. It was a studded ring which has the shape of the letter Z, denoting her loving husband Zaid Darbar. The ring is an indication of the deep and loving bond shared between the two.

Gauahar was last seen as a super senior on the 14th season of Bigg Boss. She was in the house for a small period.

Also read- Gauahar Khan, Karan Kundra to Divyanka Tripathi: 5 TV couples who remained friends after break up

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×