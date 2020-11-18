Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar jet off to Dubai ahead of their wedding; See PHOTOS

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announced their engagement on social media sometime back. The two of them are currently in Dubai.

Many found it hard to believe the rumours and speculations that surfaced on the internet regarding Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding. However, the couple surprised everyone and put an end to all wild guesses some time back when they exchanged rings and announced their engagement. The couple has been grabbing headlines ever since they made their relationship official on social media. The lovebirds are also set to take their nuptial vows soon much to the excitement of their fans.

Meanwhile, the two of them recently sneaked away from the public eyes and the paparazzi to Dubai. Yes, you heard it right. They are off for a mini-vacation to the exotic place ahead of their wedding. Both of them have also shared pictures of the same. Gauahar is seen wearing a loose black t-shirt teamed up with a pair of yellow pants and black ballerinas. Zaid, on the other hand, looks suave in a green t-shirt and blue ripped jeans.

Check out the pictures below:

Zaid Darbar, who happens to be the son of renowned musician Ismail Darbar, has also added a caption that reads, “Hi Dubai ..... I’m back, but this time with my Humsafar.” He also tagged Gauahar Khan in the same post that is sure to leave the fans in awe. That is exactly what happened and many of the followers showered wishes and adorable messages on the comments section. If media reports are to be believed, the couple is all set to tie the knot on December 25, 2020.

