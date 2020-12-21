Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding festivities begin; Couple twins in yellow for their Chiksa ceremony

Ahead of their wedding this week, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were seen beaming with happiness during their Chiksa ceremony.

After Aditya Narayan’s much talked about wedding early this year, the telly world is gearing up for another celeb wedding. We are talking about Gauahar Khan’s wedding with beau Zaid Darbar. The couple, who has been dating each other for a while now, will be tying the knot on December 25. While the couple has been over the moon about staring this new phase of their lives, their wedding festivities have begun and both Gauahar and Zaid are beaming with happiness.

The soon to wed couple had their first pre-wedding ceremony today which was the Chiksa ceremony. This happens to be similar to the haldi ceremony wherein the chiksa is applied to ward off all the ‘buri nazar’ from the bride and the groom. For this ceremony, Gauahar and Zaid were seen twinning in yellow outfits. While Gauahar wore yellow lehenga with multi-coloured embroidery paired with yellow choli and dupatta, Zaid complemented her bride to be perfectly in his yellow kurta and white pyjama which he had paired with yellow jutti.

Take a look at Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s pic from their Chiksa ceremony:

Earlier, the Bigg boss 7 winner had shared a beautiful video with beau Zaid on her Instagram handle wherein they were seen grooving to a romantic number. The video happened to be from their pre-wedding shoot. The duo is soaked in love, and the wide smile on their faces are proof of their happiness. Gauahar and Zaid look beautiful in their traditional outfits and complimented each other well.

