Gauahar Khan blocks a troll for disrespecting her & Zaid Darbar and passing a chauvinist remark

Gauahar Khan slams a troll trying to shame her for lying near the foot of her husband. She aptly schools the user for it and blocks the troll.

The spectacular actress, Gauahar Khan is one of the most loved actresses on screens. She is known for her no-nonsense attitude. She got married to Zaid Darbar in December last year and the couple often share pictures and videos. The actress recently shared a cute video of her and Zaid, where they are seen chilling together on the bed. The Ishaqzaade actress had recently shared a video in which she is seen lying around the feet of hubby Zaid Darbar, as he is busy doing his own thing.

The actress seems to be having a good time as she is just relaxing on the bed. She had also added some romantic songs in the video as she brought the focus of the camera from her to Zaid. But the video invited trouble for her as she got trolled.

She captioned the video, "A Love like this .... hehehehe #Goofies #crazies #Gaza @zaid_darbar #reels #trending".

See video here: Click

A user commented on her video as, "True Islam the women is a domination of man and always at his feet." The comment disgusted Gauahar Khan and she replied to him, "No loser, it's called comfort, friendship, love n companionship. In Islam the woman is described at not above nor below a man, it's next to him, so she can be close to his heart. Learn n explore before u talk some bulls**t." She went further and blocked the troll, as she wrote, "Marcautomation ,this loser didn’t deserve niceness n a respectful answer . #Block !”

The actress has been getting trolled for various reasons, but she is one strong lady and never gets intimidated. She always strikes back and states the truth.

Also read- Gauahar Khan 'finally gets the time and opportunity to feel like a newlywed'; Advices to be good to yourself

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×