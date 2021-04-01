Gauahar Khan dances at Don’t Rush challenge but her caption steals all the limelight; SEE NOW

Bigg Boss fame actress Gauahar Khan strives to be careful after the lifting of the ban by FWICE. The actress rejoices with dance on reel trend Don’t Rush

Much to actress Gauahar Khan’s relief, the ban on her by FWICE's (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) has been lifted. The actress was found guilty of flouting COVID-19 guidelines of BMC for which she was banned by FWICE. But finally, it has been removed, and the actress celebrated by dancing on the #dontrush challenge. She posted a video on her social media, and she looks stunning with her dance moves.

The new post shared by Gauahar Khan is catching everyone’s eye as the actress dances spectacularly on the trending Don’t rush challenge. Gauahar Khan is seen wearing a grey crop top and off-white lounge pants, along with black shoes. Her dance moves are stunning and would invigorate you to dance with her. The actress also wrote in the caption about being careful in the future regarding the Covid 19 guidelines. She says that not rushing for anything is her new mantra.

She wrote in the post-

“Don’t rush is my mantra in life now. LoL toh phir naachna toh banta hai .”

See video here- Click

The popular dancer and actress Gauahar Khan is very alert since her ban by the FWICE has been lifted recently. For the unversed, BMC had filed an FIR against her for violating the Covid 19 guidelines. Because of this, FWICE had imposed a ban of 2 months on her. She was kept in institutional isolation for 14 days as per the norms. She has decided to be very careful about following the rules for her and other people’s safety.

Credits :Times of India

