Gauahar Khan drops stunning PICS from Maldives with Zaid Darbar: Always wanted to visit once married

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar shared some stunning pictures from their Maldives vacation. The celebrity couple left for the actress’ birthday trip today. As soon as Gauahar and Zaid reached the beautiful island, they clicked some mesmerizing pictures and shared them with their fans. Donned in a beautiful red dress Gauahar Khan posed for the picture in front of a seaplane. Sharing it, she also revealed that she always wanted to visit Maldives once married. “Have arrived ! Alhamdulillah. #Maldives. A place I always only wanted to visit when I’m married,” wrote the 14 Phere actress.

Meanwhile, Zaid was seen in a pink sweatshirt and shorts on the first day of their vacation. Striking a cool pose, the dancer shared the pictures and wrote, “Maldives mein humara swagat hai , STYLE mein . Heheheh ! @furaveriresort perfect destination for my baby's birthday trip ! Thank u @aabe_holiday for always being the best holiday planners.” Gauahar celebrated her birthday on August 23 in Mumbai. Wishes poured in from all corners for the actress and her husband Zaid Darbar also penned a sweet message for his ladylove.

Zaid on his wife’s birthday took to his Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture of him kissing her. A part of his caption read. “This day will always be special! It was the day I proposed my wife and it’s been a year since she said yes. She is the strongest and has the best soul, Happiest birthday to this lovely person. I love you @gauaharkhan.” On the work front, Zaid and Gauahar recently appeared together in a music video titled “Wapis”.

