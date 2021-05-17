Gauahar Khan 'finally gets the time and opportunity to feel like a newlywed'; Advices to be good to yourself

Gauahar Khan shares her newlywed moment as she gets decked up in a beautiful suit. She says that she is finally feeling okay after two months.

The popular actress and dancer Gauahar Khan got married to Zaid Darbar on 25 December 2020. The actress suffered a huge personal loss recently, with the passing away of her father a few months ago. She was deeply affected by the loss as she was very close to him. Since then, after a few months have passed, she has finally come to terms with the situation as she is feeling okay. To show that she is finally feeling a little better, she has shared a picture of herself on social media.

Gauahar Khan recently got dressed up and shared a picture on social media. She wore a beautiful suit in shades of red, golden, and white. Her hair is tied up in a bun and it is decorated with flowers. She is wearing beautiful earrings and intricate work bangles. Overall, the actress looked stunning in the suit. She said that after two months she is finally getting her newlywed moment.

The actress shared in her caption, "Finally getting time n opportunity to feel like a newly wedded bride. #Ramadan2021 I allowed myself to be OKAY! Been thru a roller coaster ride of emotions last 2 months. But u have to allow urself to be Okay, to eventually actually be goo ! Trust me, be good to urself ! #NewBride #SelfLove.”

Gauhar and Zaid recently celebrated their first Eid after marriage. They got dressed and were spotted by paps in their decked attires. Zaid had worn a white sherwani and Gauahar was looking charming in multi-color sharara.

