Gauahar Khan is ‘finally getting time to feel like a newly wedded bride’: I allowed myself to be okay

Gauahar Khan said that she allowed herself to be okay after going through a rollercoaster of emotions and feeling like a newly wedded bride.

Gauahar Khan married social media influencer Zaid Darbar in December 2020. In March 2021, her father passed away after a prolonged illness and she posted a picture of him recently on Instagram writing, “That smile #2monthsToday. I Miss u with every breath I take Pappa. #MyHero #BestFatherEver #ZafarAhmedKhan.” Gauahar has certainly gone through a gamut of emotions in the last few months with a life that challenges her with severe ups and downs. She recently posted a picture on Instagram in ethnic attire mentioning how she has gone through a roller coaster of emotions in the last two months and finally allowed herself to feel okay as a newly wedded bride.

“Finally getting time n opportunity to feel like a newly wedded bride . #Ramadan2021 I allowed myself to be OKAY ! Been thru a roller coaster ride of emotions last 2 months . But u have to allow urself to be Okay , to eventually actually be good ! Trust me , be good to urself ! #NewBride #SelfLove,” she wrote in an Instagram post, expressing her feelings to the followers. Gauahar’s looking beautiful as she is decked up in the ethnic attires and jewelry just like a newly wedded bride displaying happiness through a smile on her face and taking life head-on as it comes.

Take a look at the post:

Gauahar and Zaid came face to face with each other in the July of 2020 in a supermarket and got married 5 months later on December 25 amidst COVID 19. Gauahar was recently seen in a major web series playing a vital character alongside being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Credits :Gauahar Khan Instagram

