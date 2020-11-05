Gauahar Khan gets engaged to beau Zaid Darbar; Makes announcement with a beautiful picture from the ceremony

Amid Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding rumours, the couple has finally exchanged rings.

It’s raining weddings in the tinselvile these days. After Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s grand wedding, another couple is set to walk down the aisle now. We are talking about Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar. The couple has been dating each other for quite some time now. In fact, the two have been rumoured to be taking their nuptial vows soon. And while both Zaid and Gauahar were maintaining ‘just friends’ stance over their relationship rumours, the cat is finally out of the bag now. Yes Ziad and Gauahar have, finally, made their relationship official.

The couple shared the big news as they announced their engagement today. The lovebirds have finally exchanged the rings. Sharing the news with her fans, Gauahar posted a beautiful picture from her engagement ceremony on Instagram. In the picture, Gauahar was seen dressed in a white kurta with floral print paired with a dupatta, while Zaid complemented her in a mustard colour shirt with a pair of light blue denims. The newly engaged couple was posing with some balloons and one of them had the text "She said yes" printed on it. The couple was flashing the brightest grin.

Needless to say, this has added on to the rumours of Gauahar and Zaid’s wedding. The couple will, reportedly, tie the knot on December 25 this year. According to media reports, while the wedding festivities will begin from December 22, it will be attended by the couple’s family and close friends.

