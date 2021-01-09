Gauahar Khan gets ‘Nayi Naveli Dulhan Feels’ in three coloured saree; Looks stunning in her latest PIC

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are one of the most loved celebrities. The actress is now gearing up for the release of the web series Tandav.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar created a buzz after announcing their wedding. The couple's love story started in lockdown and has recently got married in a lavish wedding. Their pictures are still trending on the internet. Gauahar Khan recently celebrated 10 days of her marriage and wore a suit gifted by her sister Nigaar Khan. The actress was looking very beautiful and shared another picture of her wearing a saree on Instagram. She amps the fashion game in three-tone saree.

Gauahar Khan shared the picture on her Instagram handle. She is seen wearing a saree with yellow pallu accentuated with a white broad border that has embroidery on it. She paired it with a red blouse and statement jewellery. She had her hair done in a sleek bun. The actress dressed up to attend a wedding with her family. Zaid opted for a golden kurta-pajama with mehendi coloured Nehru jacket. Gauahar captioned the picture as ‘Nayi Naveli Dulhan Feels . Finally after 15 days of shoot after my wedding.”

Soon after her wedding, Gauahar Khan left for Lucknow for a shoot and recently returned. Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan is gearing up for her next web series release Tandav. The political series stars , Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub among others. The series will be released on OTT platform on January 15. The trailer has already been released.

