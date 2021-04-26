Gauahar Khan gives glimpse of how she feels when Iftar time increases

Gauahar Khan shares a goofy video of how she feels during Ramadan fast and nails the expressions.

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has a massive fan following and never fails to entertain her fans. She always shares pictures and videos from her personal life on social media. As we know, Ramadan is going on and the actress is also observing fast, but amid this, she gave a glimpse of how she feels when the Iftar time increases. Her goofy video has left the fans in splits. Gauahar Khan has shared a reels video on her Instagram.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “How many of u can relate to this ?? Hahahaha had to do this #trend for #RAMDAN2021 #Funny but true . Haahhahaha #reels what’s ur fave thing to break roza with , khajoor or water ???” In the video, she is seen lip-syncing to the 'Leave the Door Open' song by Bruno Mars. The song is the latest trend on social media platforms. The video reads "when iftaar time increases by a minute everyday" and ends with "n finally when it's time to eat". The actress shows how it feels and in the end, she eats a date to break her fast.

Fans are dropping comments on her post. One fan wrote, “Haha I loved your expression!’

Take a look at the screenshot here:

The actress was recently trolled for not posting anything for after her father passed away. The actress had said, “Because I am not a fake person to put it out only on social media. What I had to do, I did it.”

