Gauahar Khan has an important message for people with expensive cars: Watch video

Gauahar Khan asks people to keep their city clean by not throwing garbage on roads.

Gauahar Khan is very famous for speaking her mind and stating her opinions. She has always been very vocal on the issues of society which she feels are wrong. The actress has recently picked up an important issue which is important for everyone in the country. Gauahar has shared a video for people who move around in expensive cars but fail to keep the city clean.

The actress has shared a video in which she is seen on cycle as she looks at a car. She has shared in the video, “Dirtying my city by chucking garbage out from the window of your EXPENSIVE car.” She also wrote in the caption as she called out people who simply throw garbage out of their cars without thinking. She advised people to keep the city clean. She wrote in the caption, “Seriously how many of u are actually guilty of that ??? Or how many of u stop ppl from doing that?? Or how many of u Chuck ur coffee cups on streets or tissues or wrappers??? #BeAware #KeepYourCityClean.”

See video here-

Gauahar Khan got married to Zaid Darbar in a traditional wedding ceremony, in December 2020. Just a few days ago, they completed six months of their wedding. The couple often shares funny videos on their social media handles for entertaining fans. They also share cute pictures with one another to show their love to the world.

Credits: Gauahar Khan instagram

