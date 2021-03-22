Gauahar Khan, Karan Kundra to Divyanka Tripathi: 5 TV couples who remained friends after break up

Being friends after break up is very tough as often people don’t see eye to eye, but these 5 actors broke all norms as they remained friends after separation.

There are numerous TV actors who fall in love with their co-stars or friends in the TV industry. When things don’t go right between them, the breakups are ugly. But some actors know how to manage a breakup and decide to be friends after separation. Here are 5 popular TV couples who remained friends after the breakup:

Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundrra

The lead pair of the popular TV show Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundrra became very popular for their romantic chemistry. The actors were also dating back then, but parted ways when could not give time to their relationship. A few years later Kritika Kamra revealed that they became good friends over time and even hosted a TV show together.

Rahul Mahajan and Dimpy Mahajan

Rahul Mahajan had married Dimply Mahajan in a grand TV show but things did not go well between them, leading to divorce after 4 years. But there is no enmity between them now, as Rahul Mahajan said that their friendship has grown stronger.

and Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan fell in love with Kushal Tandon and vice versa on the reality show Bigg Boss. Audiences loved their romance in the show. They were together after the show but parted ways after few months. But they have maintained a good friendship even after their breakup.

and Sharad Malhotra

The actors met on the sets of the show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and they were among the most loved couples during that time. They were together for 10 years but things did not end well between them. However, Sharad congratulated Divyanka on her wedding.

Asha Negi and

The actors were the most talked about the couple for their TV show Pavitra Rishta. They were together for over 6 years but broke up recently. They have not yet declared the reason for their separation, but they are not on bad terms with each other. Asha recently uploaded a birthday post for Rithvik on her social media.

