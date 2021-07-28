Gauahar Khan looks chic in grey sweater and black shorts as she shares throwback PICS from Russia

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been treating fans with their honeymoon pictures from Russia. After the lockdown situation eased down and countries started opening their border, the couple went to Russia to celebrate their pending honeymoon. They had got married in December 2020 and then due to pandemic countries have closed their borders. But it looks like the actress has started missing her honeymoon days. She has often been seen sharing pictures and expressing her love for the country.

Today she shared pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, “This is right after we watched the sleeping beauty Ballet in Russia … #Wow Tell me what’s ur fave live show , on Broadway or west end … mine has to be book of mormon and phantom of the opera.” In the photos, Gauahar is seen wearing a grey sweater and black shorts. She has completed the look by carrying a black colour sling bag and her makeup is natural. She has kept it to minimalistic and opted for nude lip colour.

To make her look more beautiful, the actress tied her hair in a pony style. She is seen happily posing for the camera. Fans also dropped heart emojis.

On the work front, she was seen in 14 Phere film which also starred Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda in the lead role. Before this, she was seen in a web series Tandav which was a political drama. The series also starred , Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dino Morea and others.

