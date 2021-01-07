Gauahar Khan looks gorgeous as she poses with Zaid Darbar in a suit gifted by sister Nigaar Khan; See PHOTOS

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar celebrate 10 days of their marriage and share some lovey-dovey pictures on Instagram.

Celebrity couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who recently tied the knot, are celebrating 10 days of their wedding. The couple hosted a lavish wedding and reception in Mumbai. Gauahar and Zaid got married in Mumbai on December 25. Their pictures always go viral on social media and today also the actress has shared lovey-dovey pictures with her husband Zaid Darbar on Instagram. Fans are loving it and are showering loads of love to the newlywed.

Taking to her Instagram, Gauahar Khan shared two pictures in which she is seen wearing a suit gifted by her sister Nigaar Khan and she even thanked her. She wrote, “Hum bane Tum bane Ek Duje Ke Liye ..... #10days @zaid_darbar Alhamdulillah.. I’m wearing a very special suit . It was very lovingly made for my sis @nigaarzkhan ‘s wedding by her mom in law . With a lot of blessings. My sister couldn’t find an opportunity to wear it yet , so she made sure her sentiments stay alive by letting me wear it as newly wedded. Love u nix ure blessed to have aunty’s love.”

The couple looked much in love together. Zaid is seen wearing a mustard colour kurta, while Gauahar wore a Cyan coloured Anarkali suit which featured golden embroidery. Gauahar’s father-in-law Ismail Darbar also commented saying, “Mashaallah allah salamat rakhe aameen.”

Recently, the actress also posted a video where both were seen dancing on Bollywood song ‘Piya Tose Naina Laage Re.’ The couple looked every bit royal at their nikaah and fans are still gushing over their wedding pictures.

Credits :Gauahar Khan Instagram

