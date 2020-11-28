Gauahar Khan misses her 'Dubai' days as she shares a throwback PHOTO with Zaid Darbar & his sister

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all set to tie the knot on December 25, 2020. Meanwhile, check out their throwback picture from Dubai.

Gauahar Khan’s fans are super excited as the former Bigg Boss winner is going to tie the knot with her beau Zaid Darbar soon. The two of them treated their fans to a big surprise after having announced their engagement a few weeks back. Interestingly, they were tight-lipped for a very long period despite the rumours about their wedding being on the cards. Meanwhile, both of them jetted off to Dubai sometime back after the fixing of their marriage date.

Both Gauahar and Zaid shared multiple pictures from their romantic getaway. Now, they might be back in the bay but it seems like the former’s heart is still in Dubai. She has taken to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with Zaid and his sister who accompanied them to the trip. Gauahar further writes, “Missing our time in Dubai.” Given that it’s Thanksgiving Day, she also adds the words ‘Thankful’ in the same post.

Check out the Instagram post below:

The actress looks lovely in a yellow outfit as can be seen in the picture while Zain, on the other hand, keeps it simple in a sleeveless t-shirt. For the unversed, the adorable couple is going to tie the nuptial knot on December 25, 2020. Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively revealed that they will be getting married at ITC Maratha situated in Mumbai. However, keeping in mind the present situation owing to the COVID-19 crisis, only close friends and family members will be attending the wedding.

Credits :Gauahar Khan Instagram

