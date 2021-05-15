  1. Home
Gauahar Khan misses late father on her first Eid post his demise: I love you my style icon

Gauahar Khan penned an emotional note for her father as she wrote about missing him on Eid this year.
Gauahar Khan has been one of the actresses in the television industry who never fails to be the talk of the town be it for her personal or professional life. While the actress is known for her phenomenal stint in Bigg Boss 7, she recently grabbed the headlines after she had lost her father in March this year. It was reported that her father Zafar Ahmed Khan passed away due to prolonged illness and it had left the actress heartbroken.

The former Bigg Boss 7 contestant had time and again spoken about missing her father’s presence in her life. And it was no different on the occasion of Eid. To note, this was Gauahar’s first Eid post her father’s demise and she mentioned that she had missed him terribly on the holy occasion. Sharing a throwback picture of her father, Gauahar wrote, “I missed U on Eid the most papa! I love you my style icon! I love you my teacher! I love you my buddy! I love you my father! I love you soooooo much” along with broken heart emoticons.

Take a look at Gauahar Khan’s post for her father:

Earlier, Gauahar had also penned an emotional note missing her father on social media. "Most stylish man I ever came across, most Charming, a favourite of whoever had the fortune of meeting him, a talker strong enough to convince anyone for anything, a brave heart who lived life on his terms, self made, strong, the most loving father Ever. Alhamdulillah that I am your daughter #ZafarahmedK han. U are my all. I miss you terribly with every breath I take. may Allah bless you in heaven. Ameen#MyAngel," she wrote.

