Gauahar Khan is missing her family as she gears up for her wedding with Zaid Darbar; Pens an emotional note

Gauahar Khan, who is all set to tie the knot with Zaid Darbar this week, recently took to her Instagram to share how badly she is missing her family on her special days. Check out her post.

The gorgeous Gauahar Khan is currently in the best phase of her life. The diva is all set to walk down the aisle with beau Zaid Darbar this week and her wedding ceremonies are going on in full swing. The Bigg Boss 7 winner has been sharing a glimpse of it on social media, leaving everyone in awe of the couple. And going by her posts, it is evident that Gauahar and Zaid are enjoying every bit of their pre-wedding ceremonies. Amid this, the actress is also missing her family and siblings and expressed the same on her recent social media post. She shared a lovely family picture with a heartfelt note.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the former Bigg Boss winner posted a family picture writing, “My whole heart! My family away from me on my most special days. But ready in spirit of Chiksa! In same colors and love for me! I love you all! Ma sha allah! My brother AsaadZKhan and bhabhi @SABREENAJAN.” Not just this, she also shared screenshots of her friends wishing the couple. Zaid’s sister has shared a stunning picture of herself hugging Gauahar wherein they can be seen twinning in yellow. The picture was captioned as, “Jaise maine mangi thi waisi bhabhi payi (I got the sister-in-law I wanted).” While sharing it, the Begum Jaan star wrote, “Love you Afsana Shaikh.”

Take a look at Gauahar Khan’s Instagram post:

Gauahar and Zaid have announced their engagement last month on social media. Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, the 37-year-old model spilled the beans on her relationship and said the couple didn’t have a courtship. The leading daily quoted her as saying, “I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts.”

The duo will be tying the knot on December 25 in the presence of their family members and close pals in Mumbai.

