Gauahar Khan pens a heartfelt note for her father on his first death anniversary; Shares PICS

Gauahar Khan is an actor, dancer, model. She got married to Zaid Darbar on 25th December in 2020. A few months after her wedding, Gauahar’s father passed away. The actress was heartbroken and often shares posts about him on social media. It has been a year, since the day her father passed away and Gauahar Khan has shared an emotional post with his pictures.

Gauahar shared a picture from her wedding, where she is seen standing with Zaid and her father. She posted a heartfelt note as, “My Angel ! #ZafarAhmedKhan 1 year today pappa . Miss u with every breath. I pray to Allah for granting you the best position in jannah ! Ameen . The best father I could ever dream of . A father who taught me how to live my dreams n go after them fearlessly, who gave me the freedom to be who I wanted to be , who wrote my award winning essays for my elocution competitions in school , my father my Hero ! I love you pappa . His style His charm His personality.”

See post here:

The actress had earlier shared a post for her father after a month of his passing away, where she said, “Most stylish man I ever came across, most Charming, a favourite of whoever had the fortune of meeting him, a talker strong enough to convince anyone for anything, a brave heart who lived life on his terms, self made, strong, the most loving father Ever. Alhamdulillah that I am your daughter #ZafarahmedK han. U are my all. I miss you terribly with every breath I take. may Allah bless you in heaven. Ameen#MyAngel.”



Also read- Gauahar Khan opens up on her character in Bestseller: It is a dream role