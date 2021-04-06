Gauahar Khan remembers her father with an emotional post: I miss you terribly with every breath I take
Actress Gauahar Khan on Tuesday posted a couple of Instagram pictures to commemorate her father Zafar Ahmed Khan's one-month death anniversary. Called him "the most loving father", she added she misses him "terribly".
"Most stylish man I ever came across, most Charming, a favourite of whoever had the fortune of meeting him, a talker strong enough to convince anyone for anything, a brave heart who lived life on his terms, self made, strong, the most loving father Ever. Alhamdulillah that I am your daughter #ZafarahmedK han. U are my all. I miss you terribly with every breath I take. may Allah bless you in heaven. Ameen#MyAngel," she wrote.
Gauahar also shared a black and white throwback picture of her father on In Instagram story. She wrote: "1 month today. I miss you sooooo much Pappa. I love you sooooo much You were everything to me."
The actress' father passed away last month after being unwell for a while.
