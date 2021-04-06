  1. Home
Gauahar Khan remembers her father with an emotional post: I miss you terribly with every breath I take

A month after her father’s unfortunate demise, Gauahar Khan shares his throwback pictures on social media and wrote about how much she has been missing him.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: April 6, 2021 06:07 pm
Actress Gauahar Khan on Tuesday posted a couple of Instagram pictures to commemorate her father Zafar Ahmed Khan's one-month death anniversary. Called him "the most loving father", she added she misses him "terribly".

"Most stylish man I ever came across, most Charming, a favourite of whoever had the fortune of meeting him, a talker strong enough to convince anyone for anything, a brave heart who lived life on his terms, self made, strong, the most loving father Ever. Alhamdulillah that I am your daughter #ZafarahmedK han. U are my all. I miss you terribly with every breath I take. may Allah bless you in heaven. Ameen#MyAngel," she wrote.

Gauahar also shared a black and white throwback picture of her father on In Instagram story. She wrote: "1 month today. I miss you sooooo much Pappa. I love you sooooo much You were everything to me."

The actress' father passed away last month after being unwell for a while.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan shares late father Zafar Ahmed’s PIC; Says ‘You are in a better place than this slanderous world’

Credits :IANS

