Gauahar Khan remembers her father with an emotional post: I miss you terribly with every breath I take

A month after her father’s unfortunate demise, Gauahar Khan shares his throwback pictures on social media and wrote about how much she has been missing him.

Actress Gauahar Khan on Tuesday posted a couple of Instagram pictures to commemorate her father Zafar Ahmed Khan's one-month death anniversary. Called him "the most loving father", she added she misses him "terribly".

"Most stylish man I ever came across, most Charming, a favourite of whoever had the fortune of meeting him, a talker strong enough to convince anyone for anything, a brave heart who lived life on his terms, self made, strong, the most loving father Ever. Alhamdulillah that I am your daughter #ZafarahmedK han. U are my all. I miss you terribly with every breath I take. may Allah bless you in heaven. Ameen#MyAngel," she wrote.

Gauahar also shared a black and white throwback picture of her father on In Instagram story. She wrote: "1 month today. I miss you sooooo much Pappa. I love you sooooo much You were everything to me."

The actress' father passed away last month after being unwell for a while.

Credits :IANS

