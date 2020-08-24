Gauahar Khan rings in her birthday with rumoured beau Zaid Darbar as they twin together; Calls it 'bestest'

Bigg Boss 7 winner celebrated her birthday yesterday (August 23, 2020) with rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar in a special bash. The duo even twinned in blue and white for the special celebrations. Take a look at their pictures here.

Gauahar Khan became a household name after her 'huge' victory in Bigg Boss 7. The actress is known for her straightforward nature and bold opinions, Gauahar is quite active on social media and never misses a chance to keep fans engaged. From BTS pictures to dance videos, the diva is quite an entertainer with her posts. Yesterday (August 23, 2020) was a special day for Gauahar as she celebrated her birthday. Yes, the beautiful actress turned a year older, as she celebrated her 'Happy Wala birthday.'

The gorgeous actress rang in her birthday with rumoured beau Zaid Darbar in a happening birthday bash. The duo was accompanied by Awez Darbar, Zaid's sister, and some other close friends. Zaid took to his Instagram handle to share some pictures from Gauahar's 'special' birthday bash and penned down a heartwarming birthday note for her. Interestingly, the rumoured couple, twinned together in blue and white and looked adorable. They had a wide smile on their face as they posed for pictures together.

The room was decorated with loads of balloons and a beautiful birthday cake. Apparently, the birthday bash was planned by Zaid for Gauahar to make her feel extra loved on her special day. Expressing how special she is to him, Zaid wrote a heartening note, 'So I guess it is never too much blue with us! I wish I could type everything right here but I would rather keep it small and express in front of you. You know what you mean to me G, happiest birthday Gau-ahar-jeous.'

Gauahar seemed mightly impressed with Zaid's efforts for her making her birthday this special. Calling it her best birthday ever, Gauahar wrote, 'Thank u for the bestest birthday ever! #WhatDreamsAreMadeOf.' The actress also posted some pictures of her birthday celebrations, wherein she is seen holding balloons while making quirky faces.

Take a look at Gauhar's birthday bash pictures here:

The rumours of Gauahar finding love in social media infleunecer Zaid Darbar started doing rounds recently. A source revealed to Pinkvilla, 'Both Gauahar and Zaid have been spending a lot of time together and their families have even bonded. The two are determined to take it slow. Zaid is reportedly 6 years younger to Gauahar.' However, reacting to the speculations, Gauhar said and asked, 'Can't two people be friends?' Well, it looks like the duo is currently going to be tightly lipped about their brewing camaraderie.

