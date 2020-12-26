Gauahar Khan’s father in law Ismail Darbar praises daughter in law; says ‘everything was well-planned’

The newly married couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar looked every bit royal at their wedding. Gauahar Khan looked stunning in a golden bridal outfit.

Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan tied the knot with her beau Zaid Darbar in a dreamy and beautiful nikah ceremony on December 25 in Mumbai. The newly married couple looked every bit royal at their wedding. Gauahar Khan looked stunning in a bridal sharara. The couple got married in the presence of their family members and close friends. And remembering the beautiful day, Ismail Darbar, father of Zaid Darbar, praised his daughter-in-law Gauahar Khan and said everything in the wedding was well planned.

In an exclusive interview with The Times of India, Ismail Darbar, who cannot stop praising Gauahar Khan, said that it was the most beautiful wedding in the Khaandaan till now. “Everything was properly decorated and done. I am very happy the way Gauahar has taken care of everything so nicely,” said the proud father-in-law. It is worth mentioning here that Gauahar and Zaid's family were staying in the hotel ITC Maratha for the past three days.

Bollywood musician Ismail Darbar also talked about the food at the wedding. He explained about the dishes present there and complimented his daughter-in-law for the food arrangement at the wedding. He even mentioned that Gauahar and Zaid always spoke to each other before taking any decision and that is very good.

Ismail Darbar became emotional at his son’s wedding. He said, “I always thought that people use to fake when they cry in their child's marriage, but when Zaid got married I understood as I could not stop my emotions.”

