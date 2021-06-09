Gauahar Khan’s latest photos with hubby Zaid Darbar are all about love; Latter calls her ‘Janu’

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s fans are in awe of the beautiful pictures shared by the actress. They are looking very gorgeous together.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar always treat their fans with dance videos. They are one of the cutest couples and their adorable pictures on social media are proof of their healthy relationship. The couple had recently jetted off to Darjeeling for a mini vacation. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared new pictures with her husband. The pictures are from a photoshoot and both are looking perfect. But what caught our attention was her husband’s reaction. They got married on December 25, 2020.

In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a royal blue crop top and matching pants. She paired it with a white jacket and completed her outfit with white sneakers. She has opted for a high ponytail and her make-up is also on point. For accessories, she is wearing a pair of earrings and a ring. Meanwhile, her hubby looks handsome in a plain white T-shirt along with a pair of denim and white sneakers. He is also wearing a white cap.

The Tandav actress captioned it as ‘He’s got my back…@zaid_darbar..By the way it’s raining in mumbai today , tell me about your city ???” Zaid commented saying ‘Jaaaaaaaaaaaanuuuuuuuu I wanted this picture.’ However, the actress was also quick enough to reply and wrote, ‘This is what u get when u trouble me.Hahahahahahahahahahha.. Boooooo.’

Fans also conveyed their wishes to them in the comment section. The actress was last seen in the web series Taandav which was based on politics. It also starred , Dimple Kapadia.

Credits :Gauahar Khan Instagram

