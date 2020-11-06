Gauahar Khan’s mother in law Farzana welcomes her to the family post her engagement with Zaid Darbar; See Post

As Gauahar Khan gets engaged to beau Zaid Darbar, her mother in law shares a sweet post for the Bigg Boss 7 winner and it is winning hearts.

Gauahar Khan has all the reasons to be on cloud nine as of now. The actress, who managed to win millions of hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 14 as a toofani senior, has been making the headlines for her engagement. Yes! The Bigg Boss 7 winner has exchanged rings with beau Zaid Darbar. Their engagement was a private affair and was attended by their respective families. In fact, Zaid and Gauahar shared the big news lately on their respective social media handles with an adorable picture.

While best wishes have been pouring in for the newly engaged couple, Gauahar’s mother in law Farzana has also shared a heartfelt post for the newly engaged couple. Farzana shared beautiful pics from Gauahar’s birthday celebration this year, wherein she was seen hugging and kissing the birthday girl. In the caption, the lazy showered love on the former Bigg Boss 7 contestant and welcomed her in the family. Farzana wrote, “Welcome to our Family. Also, congratulations to you too @zaid_darbar @gauaharkhan. All my blessings, love & support is always with you’ll Stay happy.”

Take a look at Farzana’s post for soon to be daughter in law Gauahar Khan:

To note, Gauhar and Zaid have been dating each other for quite some time now and are expected to tie the knot soon. In fact, there are speculations that the couple will be taking their nuptial vows on December 25. However, Zaid’s father Ismail Darbar stated that the families are still in talks about the wedding date. “When the wedding will happen, you people will come to know about it. This is a question of two lives. One thing is for certain, we do not want to do anything in haste,” Ismail was quoted saying.

