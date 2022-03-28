Gauahar Khan sad about Will Smith 'attacking' Chris Rock; Says 'Oscar jeet gaye, par izzat har gaye'

Yesterday all eyes were at one of the biggest award shows, Oscar 2022. And one of the night’s biggest moments came from best actor winner Will Smith who went viral after he appeared to slap Chris Rock for cracking a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett’s alopecia. Well, netizens cannot stop talking about this incident. Even Bollywood and TV celebs could not stop themselves from reacting to this. In a recent tweet, Gauahar Khan and Raj Singh Arora have expressed their views about this incident.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Gauhar Khan wrote, “Oscar Jeet Gaye , par izzat haar gaye ! Sad about #willsmith attacking a fellow artist , !!! Comedians at risk , #NewAge #Notolerance . Dialogue is everything, on screen and off . #Oscars.” Raj Singh Arora on the other hand wrote, “#Oscars have lost their Class. I mean #Cinema & people & the Movies still stand out YES. But all this Seemingly Forced Inclusiveness & Diversity BS is going to bring it down like the Grammys! Hopefully people will win for their Talent why make the show to please the WOKE Brigade!”

Take a look:

For the unversed, Chris Rock cracked a joke comparing Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s tightly cropped hair to Demi Moore’s appearance in the film G.I. Jane and said that she should appear in the sequel. This made Chris extremely angry and he instantly walked up to the stage and slapped him. This left everyone in a state of shock.

Although, Will Smith has also apologized to the event organisers and his fellow nominees saying, "I'm hoping the Academy invites me back.”

