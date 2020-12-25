Gauahar Khan says ‘Qubool Hai’ to beau Zaid Darbar; Shares first pics post their nikaah ceremony

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took their nuptial vows today after dating each other for several months. Their wedding was attended by their respective family members.

Gauahar Khan, who has been one of the most talked about television stars, has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, it’s her D-Day today. Yes! The Bigg Boss 7 winner has tied the knot with music composer Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid Darbar. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Muslim ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was a gala affair the newlyweds were seen enjoying every bit of their D-Day along with happily posing for the shutterbugs.

Recently, Gauahar took to social media to share her wedding pics clicked by The Wedding Story as she announced her wedding. The pictures featured the new bride posing with her groom as they gave a glimpse of their adorable chemistry. Gauahar had opted for a beautiful cream coloured sharara with heavy embroidery for her special day while her groom Zaid complimented her well with a matching sherwani. Gauahar captioned the image as “QUBOOL HAI. @zaid_darbar” followed by a heart emoticon. While the newlyweds were soon showered with best wishes, Gauahar’s brother in law Awez Darbar was seen giving the new bride a warm welcome to the family as he wrote, “Gauahar Darbar ji welcome home aap ka swagat.” Her sister in law also commented on the picture as, “BhabhiG” followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s nikaah pics:

For the uninitiated, Gauahar and Zaid found love in each other this year itself and have been dating for quite some time now. They made their relationship official last month as they announced their engagement.

Also Read: Bride to be Gauahar Khan looks ethereal in a traditional yellow attire at her mehendi ceremony; See Photos

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×