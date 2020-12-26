Gauahar Khan sets the stage on fire with her stupendous performance on Jhalla Wallah at her reception; WATCH

A video of Gauahar Khan dancing on her song Jhalla Wallah at her wedding reception has taken the internet by storm leaving everyone impressed. Check it out below.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has finally tied the knot with the love of her life Zaid Darbar on 25 December in an intimate Nikaah ceremony in the presence of their family members and close friends. After having a grand and dreamy wedding, the couple hosted a wedding reception for their friends from the film industry. It was a glitzy and star-studded affair with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, popular television actors Gautam Rode and Hussain Kuwajerwala and Manish Malhotra gracing it.

But it was newlywed Gauahar’s impromptu performance on her hit song Jhalla Wallah at the reception that stole all the limelight. The creative director and her friend Preeti Simoes took to her Instagram to share the dance video of the actress wherein the diva can be seen shaking a leg on the hook step of the song from the movie Ishaqzaade. In no time the video went viral on the internet with netizens going gaga over Gauahar’s performance. The diva can be seen joining her friend on stage as she burns the dance floor with her killer moves. In the video, the newlyweds can also be seen doing a romantic couple dance.

Take a look at the video below:

Gauahar and Zaid have got married as per Muslim traditions after dating each other for a couple of months. The couple reportedly fell in love during the lockdown. It is said the choreographer had proposed to the model back in July with a song. The former Bigg Boss winner instantly said yes as she had “no second thoughts in marrying the love of her life.”

The duo had announced their wedding on Instagram by releasing a statement.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar reception: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gautam Rode & others arrive to wish the newlyweds

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani Instagram

Share your comment ×