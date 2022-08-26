Gauahar Khan shares cryptic post after Ranbir Kapoor faced netizens' wrath for phailoed comment on Alia Bhatt

Gauahar Khan is a popular actress who is known for being outspoken and always speaking her mind. The actress recently shared a post on her take on the ongoing controversy over Ranbir Kapoor’s comment on his pregnant wife and actress Alia Bhatt. In her cryptic tweet, she seems to be telling people to not make a big deal about a very light incident. Her Rocket Singh co-star, Ranbir Kapoor, was slammed by netizens for his 'phailoed' remark on Alia Bhatt's weight gain in a Live session recently.

Bigg Boss 7 winner, Gauahar termed it as light-hearted humour. She commented on how people get offended easily these days and asked them to take it easy. The actress tweeted, "Aaj kal log kuch zyada hi sensitive ho gaye hain. Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka Mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai, kya pata kaun kahan pe offend ho jaaye ((People have become very sensitive these days. Now even cracking a light joke with your wife isn't allowed, who knows what might offend people). Take a chill pill yaar, take light, it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world."

See her tweet here-



However, there were several netizens who disagreed with her. A user wrote, "Miyan biwi ghar mazak karen ya kuch bhi karen...Nobody cares...Public me aake, making an absurd comment in a live session is called "publicity stunt". Small mistakes make a huge blunder... No joke re baba." There were some who called her a 'hypocrite' for her differing stands on Bigg Boss and in real life.



Gauahar Khan recently turned 39 and celebrated the day with friends and family. Several photos and videos emerged from the bash, wherein she was seen cutting a cake in a black dress. Later in the day, she also went on a dinner date with her husband Zaid Darbar.

