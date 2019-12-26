Gauahar Khan shares a happy photo with Kushal Tandon as she wishes him luck for his new venture; Check it out

Gauahar Khan took to social media to send out good wishes to Kushal Tandon for his new venture. Check it out here.

Bigg Boss 7 duo Gauahar Khan and have always been a fan favoruite and every time there is some conversation between the two of they simply set out to meet each other, they have all of our hearts. And well, looks like another such moment is here because there is something that happened and we have an all new photo of the two from a recent outing together. And as may be clear, yes it is about Kushal's new venture.

Kushal has opened up his new lounge and Gauahar happened to be a part of the same. She not only wrote down kind words for the restaurant and praised him for his hospitality, but she also treated the fans with a new photo, one which is adorable indeed. She wrote, "Thank u for being an awesome host , wishing u great success with ur amazing new lounge @arbour28mumbai ! Lots n lots of best wishes ! #BreakingTheInternet with all the love !"

Check out Gauahar Khan's post for Kushal Tandon:

Meanwhile, the actress continues to be vocal about the ongoing events in the Bigg Boss 13 house, and as usual, she has her opinion about the right and the wrong inside the house. In fact, she had also been a part of this season during the entry of the wild card contestants in the house.

Credits :Instagram

