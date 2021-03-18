Gauahar Khan shares late father Zafar Ahmed’s PIC; Says ‘You are in a better place than this slanderous world’

Gauahar Khan has been banned from doing the shooting for the next two months by FWICE as she allegedly flouted the rules of COVID 19. An FIR has also been registered against the actress. Amid this, her fans have been backing her up and she remembered her late father in a post.

Actress Gauahar Khan has been in the news for allegedly violating COVID 19 rules. A FIR has also been registered by BMC against the actress and she has been banned from shooting for the next two months by FWICE. Though, she has not accepted any of the claims made by BMC. Gauahar Khan has also issued an official statement over the same. However, there are reports which say that she will be kept in institutional quarantine till March 24. Amid recent turn of events, Gauahar has shared her late father’s picture from his youth days.

Her father has passed away recently. Gauahar posted a picture of her late father Zafar Ahmed from his younger days and wrote, “I Miss you ! Pappa But u are in a better place than this slanderous world May Allah keep u in love n truth.” The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also issued a Non Cooperation Directive against actress Gauahar Khan for two months for allegedly flouting Covid-19 rules by continuing to shoot despite testing positive for the virus.

It reads: "The FWICE highly condemns the act of Ms Gauahar Khan for resuming shooting after being tested positive for covid-19 infection even though she was advised to be quarantined. Her act is highly irresponsible and is against the strict guidelines laid down by the Government of India and Maharashtra issued for the media and entertainment industry post resumption of shootings in Maharashtra."

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in a web series Tandav. The political series also stars , Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub among others.

