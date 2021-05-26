Gauahar Khan shares PICS from her blissful Siliguri vacation with hubby Zaid Darbar; Latter says ‘Lub you’

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are enjoying a vacation at a tea garden in Siliguri. The actress has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram.

Gauahar Khan and her hubby Zaid Darbar have are very active on social media. They always give couple goals to fans. Their Instagram feed is filled with mushy pictures and love moments. The couple is head over heels in love with each other and also never leaves a chance of expressing it. Recently, they were spotted at the airport where we saw both walking hand in hand and making way to the airport. And now the actress has shared a series of pictures from her quick getaway they have headed to Siliguri tea garden and enjoying some countryside moments.

Sharing the pictures, the actress quoted a Bollywood song lines, ‘Agar tum saath ho ...... @zaid_darbar.’ Right from cycling together to striking a romantic pose, the couple is making most of the time. The actress is seen wearing a simple full-sleeve T-shirt and jeans. Zaid opted for a tank T-shirt with jogger pants. In some pictures, they are lost in each other. Fans are dropping heart emojis in the comment section. Her hubby also wrote, “Lub youuu.’ The pictures are postcard-worthy and they will inspire you for another vacation.

To note, the couple always shares cute videos on Instagram. Recently, they had shared a video dancing on Justin Wellington's number Iko Iko. She asked fans, “Did we kill it?”

Take a look here:

Gauahar Khan married Zaid Darbar in December 2020. She was last seen in a web series playing a vital character alongside being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan is ‘finally getting time to feel like a newly wedded bride’: I allowed myself to be okay

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Gauahar Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×