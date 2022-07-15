Gauahar Khan shares a video as she misses her late father; Says ‘I don’t know how to cope on most days’

Gauahar Khan has been one of the actresses in the television industry who never fails to be the talk of the town be it for her personal or professional life. While the actress is known for her phenomenal stint in Bigg Boss 7, she recently grabbed the headlines for her excellent acting in the web series Bestseller. The actress lost her father in March last year. It was reported that her father Zafar Ahmed Khan passed away due to prolonged illness and it left the actress heartbroken. Gauahar Khan recently shared a post in memory of her late father.

In the video shared by Bigg Boss fame actress, she has shared some beautiful moments with her father, including her wedding pictures. The actress wrote in captions, “I don’t know how to cope on most days ! #pappa #zafarahmedkhan #foreverbroken ufff.”

See the video here- CLICK

Ishitta Arun commented, “my dear girl hugs”. Gauahar’s husband Zaid Darbar commented, “He's in peace jaanu.. and @zakiazkhan Saaad totally looks like Pappa.” Riminique commented, “Sending you so much love and healing” and Hina Khan dropped heart emoji.

The actress had shared a note on first death anniversary of her father. Gauahar shared a picture from her wedding, where she is seen standing with Zaid and her father. She posted a heartfelt note as, “My Angel ! #ZafarAhmedKhan 1 year today pappa . Miss u with every breath. I pray to Allah for granting you the best position in jannah ! Ameen . The best father I could ever dream of . A father who taught me how to live my dreams n go after them fearlessly, who gave me the freedom to be who I wanted to be , who wrote my award winning essays for my elocution competitions in school , my father my Hero ! I love you pappa . His style His charm His personality.”

The actress was recently seen in an web series Salt City and she was also part of movie, 14 Phere.

