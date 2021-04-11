Gauahar Khan shows how she spent lockdown in 2020 and 2021; Says ‘True story guys’

Gauahar Khan, who was last seen in a political web series Tandav, has shared a true story of lockdown on her Instagram.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan always makes headlines. She was recently in news for flouting COVID 19 rules. The reports had suggested that she continued shooting even after testing positive. The actress, who has a massive fan following, treats her fans with pictures and videos of her and her husband Zaid Darbar. The couple's pictures always go viral as fans love to see them together. Their wedding was also nothing less than any dream. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25, 2020. Ever since their wedding, they are giving us major couple goals. Their social handle accounts are flooded with their romantic and mushy pictures.

As Maharashtra State has declared weekend lockdown, celebrities are staying inside. Gauahar Khan has also shared her story of spending lockdown. She has compared her lockdown in 2020 and 2021. In the reels video, Gauahar is seen dancing along with a sad face but in 2021 she is seen shaking legs with her husband. The couple is smiling and dancing. She captioned the video as ‘#Truestory guys ! Hahahah also just had to do this #trend . @zaid_darbar my crazy !#reels.”

Currently, Maharashtra has been badly affected by Coronavirus. The number of COVID 19 patients are on a rise. The State government has announced many restrictions. Many Bollywood and television celebrities have been tested positive.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

She was last seen in a web series Tandav. The political series also stars , Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub among others.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar get papped at airport in athleisure and masks; SEE PHOTOS

Credits :Gauahar Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×