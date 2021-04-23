Gauahar Khan slams troll who asked 'Why she didn’t post RIP for Hina Khan’s father?' Says ‘Not a fake person’

Gauahar Khan replies strongly to a troll who questioned her for not posting anything for Hina Khan on social media.

Gauahar Khan enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She keeps her fans updated about her life. Recently, she did a live session on her Instagram and many fans asked her questions. The actress replied to everyone but on one question she got angry. One user questioned her for not posting anything on ’s father's demise. He passed away after suffering cardiac arrest. Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were seen together on Bigg Boss 14 as toofani seniors.

The actress gives back to the user saying, “Because I am not a fake person to put it out only on social media. What I had to do, I did it. My connection with Hina is from my heart and I don't need to prove my connection to really silly people like you. So, please keep your negativity to yourself and don't bring it here. I am an individual and I make my decisions on a personal level. This just makes me so angry.”

Take a look at the screenshot of the video here:

She further added, "What I feel and how I feel, I react accordingly, and I will always do that, and I have her dad in my prayers, her in my prayers, and I don't need to prove anything to silly people like you, who only live your lives on social media and think just by putting a condolence on social media, you are feeling something, that's not true. When you feel, you feel. And, when you feel, you reach out to the person. You don't have to prove it to the janta, understand...”

