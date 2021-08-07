Gauahar Khan on viral video of Lucknow girl slapping a cab driver: She took advantage of being a woman

The video from a busy traffic street in Lucknow showing a woman repeatedly slapping a cab driver has been doing the rounds on the internet. The clip continues to grab eyeballs. On Friday, TV star Gauahar Khan was spotted by paps at the airport. When asked about her take, the actress condemned the video and said the Lucknow girl clearly took the advantage of being a woman.

The 14 Phere actress, Gauahar said, “The cab driver showed patience and didn’t hit the girl back. This shows his upbringing and that’s the kind of men the whole India needs,” “What the women did..She took the advantage of being a woman. There’s a limit to being that rude. I salute the man,” Gauahar added. In the viral video, the girl, identified as Priyadarshini Yadav, was seen crossing a busy street at a zebra crossing at Awadh Crossing and stopped in front of a cab. She proceeded to open the cab’s door and dragged him out. The woman slapped the driver about 22 times. The driver in the video could be seen requesting bystanders to immediately call police women: "Aaplog mahila police bulaye”. The dramatic video soon began trending on social media with the hashtag “Arrest Lucknow Girl”. Though Uttar Pradesh police filed an FIR against the woman, the arrest has not been made yet.

"In the case of the viral video of a woman slapping a man, we received a complaint from the man today. Based on the complainant, An FIR was filed in Krishna Nagar police station under relevant sections," DCP Sinha told ANI.

Also Read: Zaid Darbar wished to call off his wedding with Gauahar Khan; Actress reveals the REASO