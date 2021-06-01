Gauahar Khan wishes father in law Ismail Darbar on his birthday; Music composer says ‘Blessed to have you’

Gauahar Khan has shared some beautiful pictures and penned a sweet note for her father-in-law Ismail Darbar on his birthday.

Bollywood famous music composer Ismail Darbar is celebrating his birthday today. He has been receiving wishes from everywhere. From his fans to Bollywood celebrities, all took to social media and wished him on his special day. But it was his daughter-in-law Gauahar Khan’s wish that caught our attention. She has penned down a very sweet note for him and also thanked the music composer for the love he has showered on her. She even shared a series of pictures on her official Instagram account.

She wrote, "Happy happy birthday daddy .... @ismaildarbarofficial u have been so warm n welcoming to me n made me a daughter. U pamper me with food n attention. U are a great host and dost. Most loving n childlike too. Zaid n I love you. may Allah give u the longest life of happiness n health. Ameen.” In fact, the music composer also responded to her wish and called her ‘bestest daughter-in-law’. He even mentioned that he is blessed to have her in his life.

Vishal Dadlani also extended his wish on the post and said, "One of my favourite people and composers. We've had such absurd laughs together! Please give Ismail bhai my love and deepest regards, @gauaharkhan! Happy Birthday @ismaildarbarofficial!’

Coming to the music composer, he is known for his work in Devdas and has also won a National Award for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He also composed songs for Subhash Ghai's Kisna: The Warrior Poet. He has also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss.

