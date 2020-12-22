Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar are a happy couple as they dance with others amid pre wedding festivities; WATCH

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all set to get married on December 25, 2020. The wedding will take place in Mumbai.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding day is just around the corner and fans are super excited about the same. Meanwhile, the pre-wedding festivities have already begun in Mumbai and everyone has already got a glimpse of the same on social media. The couple’s Chiksa ceremony was held on Monday in the presence of many loved ones. While the pictures have already gone viral on the internet, we have got hold of something exclusive in the midst of all this.

It happens to be a video in which Gauahar and Zaid can be seen dancing their hearts out along with the rest of the crowd. The couple looks super adorable together as they twin in yellow for the special occasion. Moreover, their momentary conversations and hook steps in the video are what grab our attention in the video. Both of them can’t stop flashing their beaming smiles as they dance, talk, and laugh their hearts out amidst the contingent of people.

Check out the video below:

The news about Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s marriage came as a shock to everyone a few weeks ago. Although speculations were already rife about the same when the former entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger, the news was confirmed much later. The power couple also jetted off to Dubai for a mini-vacation ahead of their D-Day and posted several pictures on social media. For the unversed, the two of them are all set to tie the knot on December 25, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani Instagram

